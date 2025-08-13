How will the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony change under Trump?

The Kennedy Center Honors award show isn't until December, so it surely came as a surprise to staff when President Donald Trump stated the nominees will be announced Wednesday.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said work is underway to restore the award ceremony that “had fallen on hard times.”

Trump took over the performing arts center in February — first ousting its leadership board, then filling the board of trustees with his own lackeys.

During his first term, Trump seemingly paid no attention to the Kennedy Center, often skipping the honors ceremony. Now, he’s vowed to transform the marquee arts center, aggressively going after drag performances which prompted cancellations from other performers.

The Kennedy Center, which sits on the banks of the Potomac River, opened in 1971, and is supported by government money and private donations. It has enjoyed bipartisan support throughout the years.

Previous honorees include actor and comedian Billy Crystal; singer and actress Queen Latifah; singer Dionne Warwick; singer-songwriter Carole King, filmmaker George Lucas; and actress and singer Rita Moreno.

The Washington Post reported that employees with knowledge of this year’s honorees mentioned country music artist George Strait, glam-metal icons Kiss and “Phantom of the Opera” actor Michael Crawford.

Travis Andrews with the Post told WTOP’s Nick Iannelli that the candidates seem “pretty in line” with previous honorees. He noted the main difference this year is that Trump will be announcing the candidates himself instead of via media outlets.

CBS News, which directs and produces the award ceremony, reported the performing arts center may redesign its rainbow-colored ribbon and follow a more streamlined schedule instead of multiple gatherings.

In late July, a bill was also introduced by Rep. Bob Onder (R-Mo.) in the U.S. House as a means to rename the institution as the “Donald J. Trump Center for the Performing Arts.” Similar efforts have also been taken to name a wing of the cultural center after first lady Melania Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

