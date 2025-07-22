Republicans look to name Kennedy Center’s Opera House after Melania Trump

House Republicans have advanced legislation that would name the Kennedy Center's second-largest theater after first lady Melania Trump.

On Tuesday, Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee voted to adopt an amendment to the bill funding the Interior Department that would name the Kennedy Center’s Opera House the “First Lady Melania Trump Opera House.” It isn’t currently named after anyone.

Rep. Mike Simpson, a Republican representing Idaho’s 2nd District, is chair of the House Interior and Environment Appropriations Subcommittee. He authored the language in the amendment to name the opera house.

The amendment would likely have to become part of a government funding package this fall to become law.

Naming the theater after the first lady is part of a broader effort by Republicans and President Donald Trump’s administration to leave their mark on D.C.’s iconic arts center. Less than a month into his presidency, Trump reshaped the center’s leadership by firing board members and announcing he would serve as the board’s chair.

He also indicated that he would be dictating programming at the Kennedy Center, specifically declaring that he would end events featuring performers in drag.

In April, under its new leadership, the Kennedy Center announced its exterior lighting would permanently feature the colors of red, white and blue. The lights are usually plain white, but are sometimes changed to mark special events, such as the rainbow lights that shine during the week leading up to the annual Kennedy Center Honors.

