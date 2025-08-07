More federal law enforcement will be patrolling DC streets at the request of Trump himself

An increased number of federal law enforcement officers will be patrolling D.C. streets over the coming days to combat crime and, in the words of President Donald Trump's administration, make the city safer.

The administration has not been coordinating its effort with D.C. police, and it’s not clear where patrols will occur.

Trump hinted it was coming earlier this week after an assault of a former member of the Department of Government Efficiency, an initiative tasked with slashing federal spending, in Dupont Circle over the weekend.

“We have a capital that’s very unsafe,” Trump said earlier this week. “We have to run D.C. This has to be the best-run place in the country.”

U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro also discussed the decision during a news conference to announce hate crime charges in the killing of two Israeli Embassy employees.

“We just have too much crime,” she said.

Crime data from D.C.’s police department shows a year-to-date decrease in crime this year, compared to 2024. There have been 99 homicides in 2025, a 12% drop compared to this time last year. Robberies and assaults with a dangerous weapon are also down by at least 20%. In total, violent crime is down 26% so far this year, compared to 2024.

In 2024, there were 187 homicides in D.C., the lowest number since 2019.

Pirro said the decision was coming from Trump himself, and then took aim at juvenile crime and changes to the criminal code that were enacted by the D.C. Council a few years ago.

“We’re seeing far too much crime being committed by young people,” Pirro said. “Young people are coddled, and they don’t need to be coddled anymore. They need to be held accountable.”

“They need to understand that enough is enough, and that the D.C. Council has to repeal some of these absurd ordinances and laws that they’ve had passed that do nothing to protect the people of this city and of this District,” she added.

Pirro also brought up the case of 19-year-old Javarry Peaks, who was found guilty of assault after shooting someone on a crowded Metrobus earlier this year. The victim survived, and video obtained by WUSA9 suggests Peaks was being harassed by the victim before the shooting.

Peaks was not sentenced to prison for the shooting, prompting Pirro to repeatedly blast the judge, saying it exemplifies the D.C. Council’s weak stance on crime.

“By the way, he wasn’t a kid. He was 19. These are the rules of the D.C. Council. They’ve got to be changed,” Pirro said. “We’ve got to have the ability to let young people know that they’re going to be accountable.”

While the city has touted declining crime numbers over recent years, including through the first half of 2025, Pirro was more dismissive and unimpressed with the city’s falling murder rate.

“We can talk about crime going down, but going down from where?” she asked.

