DC Mayor Bowser travels to Martha’s Vineyard amid crime crackdown

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser clarified in a social media post Thursday that she’s flown to Martha’s Vineyard to pick her daughter up from summer camp, though critics say she should’ve stayed in the city as federal law enforcement’s presence grows.

In the post, Bowser said she made the “difficult decision to not disrupt my daughter’s camp plans.” She added that she’d be bringing her 7-year-old daughter, Miranda, back to D.C. on Friday.

“I am in constant contact with my senior team and have been in constant consultation with our partners throughout a short swing out of the District.”

After it was reported that Bowser was not in the city Thursday, critics accused her of going on vacation or otherwise fleeing during the federal law enforcement intervention.

In an interview with former MSNBC host Joy Reid, Bowser said, “I’m mayor no matter where I am,” adding that “the unexpected and unprecedented actions of Donald Trump” threw off her already scheduled plans.

“I have been, in this period of time, focused with my senior team,” she said. “It’s very serious what’s facing the District.”

Bowser added that there is a lack of self-governance and limited autonomy through the Home Rule Act, which “is pretty specific in what powers the Congress retains and what authority the president has in our city.”

WTOP reached out to the mayor’s office to see if she’d like to respond to the latest developments in the federal takeover of D.C.’s police force. A representative from her office only replied, “No comment.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.