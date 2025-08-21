Historian reacts to ‘appalling’ White House directive to review Smithsonian museums

The White House has continued its criticism of the Smithsonian Institution as it calls for a review of the exhibitions, materials and grant funding records of the nation's complex of museums.

A new page on the White House’s website, entitled “President Trump is right about the Smithsonian,” includes a series of links to articles and critiques of museum exhibitions.

In a social media post Tuesday, President Donald Trump said the Smithsonian was “OUT OF CONTROL” and that the information in exhibitions presented a picture of “how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was,” and “Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness.”

WTOP contacted the Smithsonian for its response to the comments and the Aug. 12 letter from the White House to Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch III calling for an internal review that would “ensure alignment with the President’s directive to celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions.” WTOP has not heard back from the Smithsonian.

Sarah Weicksel, executive director of the American Historical Association, called the move by the White House “appalling.”

“As a historian, we are constantly doing content review. We’re constantly revising and we’re doing it according to scholarship,” Weicksel said. “We’re trying to be as historically accurate as possible.”

Instead, Weicksel said, the president’s directive “is the imposition of a single, ideological, highly partisan, politicized version of history. That is not an effort to ensure that content is in line with up-to-date scholarship.”

Attempts to avoid certain topics that don’t paint the nation in a positive light, she said, would deprive Americans “access to a full, unvarnished version of the American past that is told in all of its complexity and all of its messiness.”

Weicksel said there are “exciting moments” within American history, but neglecting to share the negatives may deprive “the American public … access to the complexity of our shared past.”

The Trump administration’s call for a review of the Smithsonian’s collections, exhibitions, plans and concepts comes ahead of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

