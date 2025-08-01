2 DC curfew zones go into place Friday night

For the third time this summer, Police Chief Pamela Smith is creating temporary curfew zones in parts of D.C.

For the third time this summer, Police Chief Pamela Smith is creating temporary curfew zones in parts of D.C.

Smith announced a weekend curfew for part of Northeast, D.C. Friday afternoon after earlier putting restrictions on teens and kids’ presence at The Wharf in Southwest.

Both curfews will start Friday night.

Under the curfews, no one 17 and under will be allowed to gather in groups of nine or more within the boundaries of the zone.

The curfews begin at 8 p.m. and run through 11 p.m. each night, starting Friday and going through Monday.

Northeast

These areas are included in the Northeast youth curfew zone:

To the northeast:

South Dakota Avenue, NE from Bladensburg Road to V Street, NE

To the south:

V Street, NE from South Dakota Avenue to Bladensburg Road, NE

To the northwest:

Bladensburg Road, NE from V Street to South Dakota Avenue, NE

MPD announces the establishment of a Juvenile Curfew Zone in Northeast. Read more: https://t.co/qYjw3xDIco Learn more about curfew enforcement here: https://t.co/dKZBWBy4Kf pic.twitter.com/O0NzFvpZjk — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 1, 2025

Southwest

These areas are included in the Southwest youth curfew zone:

To the north:

Interstate 395/Southwest Freeway

To the east:

South Capitol Street SW

To the south:

Anacostia River from South Capitol Street to 2nd Street SW

P Street, SW from 2nd Street SW to the Washington Channel

To the west:

2nd Street, SW from the Anacostia River to P Street SW

Washington Channel from P Street SW to I-395

MPD announces the establishment of a Juvenile Curfew Zone in Southwest. Read more: https://t.co/mNcs2ecThv Learn more about curfew enforcement here: https://t.co/dKZBWByCzN pic.twitter.com/4zK6Fl1EBH — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 1, 2025

There are some exceptions for teens and kids who are heading home for work or attending an activity related to school or religion.

These weekend curfews are in addition to a citywide curfew for the same age group that is in effect every night from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Aug. 31.

This is the third time this summer Smith has taken advantage of emergency legislation passed by the city council, that allows her to set up curfew zones.

Previously, the temporary zones were located in the area of the Navy Yard and in the U Street corridor. Chief Smith called for the citywide curfew after nearly two dozen young people were arrested for being disorderly and launching fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.