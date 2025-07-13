‘We got to come out to vote as a people’: Early voting continues in special election in Ward 8 DC Council seat

Early voting continues to fill the seat on the D.C. Council that Trayon White held before he was expelled in February by the council after being charged with taking bribes.

Early voting continues to fill the seat on the D.C. Council that Trayon White held before he was expelled in February by the council after being charged with taking bribes.

Ward 8 residents went to the Anacostia Public Library in Southeast D.C. Saturday to cast their ballots for the council seat. The candidates are White, Mike Austin, Salim Adofo and Sheila Bunn.

“This will be the best time to get a new councilmember on Ward 8,” said Andrea Tucker.

The main issues for voters included crime, new restaurants, new recreation centers and keeping children off the streets.

Another voter, Allan Bussey, said that to see change, people will have to go out and cast their ballots.

“We got to come out to vote as a people. We need young voters, if we can get them, all the way up to our elders,” Bussey said.

Early voting runs through Monday, ahead of Tuesday’s election.

