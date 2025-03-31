Expelled DC Council member Trayon White teases reelection campaign for open Ward 8 seat

A former member of the D.C. Council who was just expelled is teasing another run at the Ward 8 seat.

In an Instagram post celebrating the end of Ramadan on Sunday, former Ward 8 D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr. wrote “ReElection campaign starts tomorrow.”

Less than two months ago, White was expelled by a unanimous vote from the D.C. Council after an independent investigation found he violated city and council rules.

He was arrested by the FBI in August and faces bribery charges after investigators alleged he accepted over $150,000 in kickbacks for influence over city contracts regarding violence intervention services. The alleged transaction was caught on video.

White has pleaded not guilty in the federal case.

Prior to the D.C. Council vote to expel White, he addressed the media saying there hasn’t been any “clear evidence” he engaged in bribery.

Even in the face of the legal troubles, White still won reelection in November.

D.C. U.S. Rep. Oye Owolewa responded to the announcement saying that the news comes at a pivotal time for Ward 8.

“The future of Ward 8 is in our hands,” said Owolewa. “As an elected official living in this community, I want to stress that one man or woman alone cannot be the only solution to our systemic issues. Regardless of the outcome of this special election, I implore everyone in Ward 8 and beyond to stay committed to improving our local quality of life. In the meantime, I’ll continue to fight for D.C. Statehood and protect our local democracy.”

The Ward 8 special election will take place on July 15. Nominations for prospective candidates are due by April 17.

