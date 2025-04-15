Kennedy Center will be lit with red, white and blue ‘permanently’

The Kennedy Center's exterior lighting will now "permanently feature the colors of red, white and blue" in "a beautiful reminder of the American spirit."

The Kennedy Center’s exterior lighting will now “permanently feature the colors of red, white and blue,” according to a statement released Tuesday.

“The lights are a beautiful reminder of the American spirit,” said Roma Daravi, vice president of public relations at the Kennedy Center, in a statement.

The lights are usually plain white, but are sometimes changed to mark special events, such as the rainbow lights that shine during the week leading up to the annual Kennedy Center Honors. At times, the center has changed its colors in support of certain causes: Blue and yellow in support of Ukraine during the 2022 Russian invasion, and purple and amber to mark the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.

“The red, white, and blue colors are a powerful symbol of unity and our nation’s commitment to bringing people together,” Daravi wrote. “What better place for that than at the Kennedy Center, America’s institution for the arts?”

This is one of several changes enacted after President Donald Trump appointed himself chairman of the Kennedy Center board. In March, Trump said he plans to make more.

Click here to watch a video of the lights in action.

