Man accused of shooting 3-year-old in DC held without bond

The man accused of shooting and killing a 3-year-old girl in Southeast D.C. will be held without bond.

Charles Rucker, 24, appeared in court Saturday on a charge of first-degree murder while armed after his arrest on Friday for the shooting of Honesty Cheadle.

Cheadle was with her family in a car parked on 14th Street on July 5 when Rucker allegedly opened fire on the car at least six times, shooting the toddler in the head.

According to the arrest warrant, Rucker fled the scene but returned three minutes later and was seen on camera shining his flashlight at the ground and picking up different items.

The arrest warrant states he was likely picking up shell casings.

Cheadle was taken to a hospital by DC Fire and EMS personnel, where she died on Monday.

A preliminary hearing for Rucker will be held on Aug. 13.

