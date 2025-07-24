DC Council reworks stadium deal with Commanders to secure revenue, transportation improvements

D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson announced that the council will vote on an altered agreement to redevelop the RFK Stadium site on Aug. 1.

D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson announced Thursday that the council will vote on Aug. 1 on an altered agreement to redevelop the RFK Stadium site.

The announcement came after Mendelson and other members of the council worked with the Washington Commanders to revise Mayor Muriel Bowser’s original deal with the team. That deal promised $1 billion in funds from the District toward stadium infrastructure and parking garages.

“We feel we have a much-improved agreement that would bring the team back to their historical home, as well as develop the land around the RFK campus,” Mendelson said in a post on X.

Details released by Mendelson outline $414 million in revenue for D.C. over a period of 30 years, and another $260 million to the nation’s capital from revenue collected via nonstadium event day parking.

A transportation improvement fund to the tune of $20 million was also noted as part of the deal. These funds are expected to fund any “Metro and highway enhancements” for the stadium site. Mendelson said the funds could go toward a second Metro station in the neighborhood to address future capacity issues.

The new stadium is projected to cost $3.7 billion, including development of 6,000 housing units — including 1,800 designated as affordable — and retail space and parkland across the 174-acre RFK campus.

The Commanders currently play at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, but aim to open a new venue in 2030.

During the council meeting, Mendelson said the revised agreement would provide as much as $949 million in benefits to the city over the term of the lease for taxes on parking, merchandise and food that would go toward the city’s general fund. The team would retain taxes on ticket sales that would go toward maintenance for the stadium.

Additionally, the Commanders will provide $50 million for community development, including youth sports programs and retail.

Mendelson added that a second council vote will take place on Sept. 17, and to expect further details to be hashed out in the legislation over the coming days.

Mayor Bowser held a pep rally on Thursday afternoon outside the John A. Wilson Building in Northwest D.C., celebrating the announcement and touting the new neighborhood, jobs, and tax revenue from the stadium.

“The time is now to bring our team home,” Mayor Bowser said.

In a statement, the Washington Commanders thanked the mayor and the council for the development and said they believed in the “transformative power” of the project.

“The opportunity to bring the team back to its spiritual home and revitalize a critical part of the nation’s capital is now one step closer,” said Mark Clouse, president of the team.

The council’s review of the original deal pushed past a July 15 deadline established by the agreement, as officials reviewed the deal’s terms and worked with the Commanders to tweak them.

NBC Washington first reported on the parties reaching an altered agreement on Wednesday but few details emerged, as the Washington Commanders remained hush about the changes but noted that the discussion was constructive.

While the council’s new financial agreement resolves one large hurdle of the new stadium, several challenges remain, including a threat from President Donald Trump to disrupt the deal if the team doesn’t revert to its former name.

Mendelson said threats by Trump and the House Oversight Committee to intervene have been a “distraction.”

“I think everyone has been perplexed by the president’s comments, and in that sense they haven’t been helpful,” Mendelson said.

The stadium also faces neighborhood opposition, as the group “Homes Not Stadiums” is pushing to establish a ballot initiative that aims to restrict the mayor from leasing or licensing the RFK Stadium land.

