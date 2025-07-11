Washington football legend Darrell Green reminds us of the burgundy and golden days of RFK

Who did the Washington Commanders turn to when they started a public relations push to secure the new RFK stadium? Darrell Green, of course.

Hall of Fame defensive back Darrell Green is the star of a new social media video from the Commanders that shows the burgundy and golden days from RFK, along with shots from different areas of D.C.

As you see famous moments from RFK, including the legendary stadium shaking from fans jumping up and down, you hear Green saying things like: “To be together at RFK is to know we in this city are part of something bigger,” and, “For 40 years, I’ve seen so much greatness in the District.”

As you watch the video and listen to the 1983 first-round draft pick, who played every season of his 20-year career for the burgundy and gold, you are reminded how special that stadium was and how successful the team used to be during their 36 seasons at 2400 East Capitol Street SE.

You might think to yourself, is it just the nostalgia making me feel that way? No, the numbers don’t lie.

Washington’s record at RFK was 162 wins, 101 losses and three ties. At Northwest Stadium, previously FedExField, the record stands at 106 wins, 119 losses and one tie.

Those numbers do include playoff games.

In the 12 playoff games at RFK, Washington only lost one. In comparison, at the team’s current stadium, Washington has only won one of its four playoff games.

The Commanders put Green front and center in their PR push to counter the loud forces that are against the new stadium and the proposed $1.1 billion D.C. investment for the RFK Stadium redevelopment project.

Local groups such as Homes Not Stadiums are encouraging D.C. residents to attend the D.C. Council hearing on the stadium proposal on July 29.

Ward 6 Council member Charles Allen also went to social media to encourage people to make their voices heard at the meeting.

“Listen, we know this deal is not good and has to change,” Allen said. “$1.1 billion is a starting point, which is the second highest in history of a stadium subsidy.”

So it seems once again the owners of Washington’s football team are counting on the ageless wonder to win one more for old D.C. at RFK.

