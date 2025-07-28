After losing her daughter, one DC mom advocates for app to save others from stillbirths

About 70 D.C. families experience stillbirth each year. A new app for expectant mothers in D.C. aims to help detect when health issues may come up during a pregnancy.

The goal is to bring down the number of stillbirths in the District.

Elizabeth O’Donnell is the D.C. ambassador for Count the Kicks, a free app that expectant mothers can use to track their baby’s movements in the third trimester.

It explains to parents what’s normal and what is a sign that they need to go to the doctor.

“My daughter, Aaliyah, was born still on Dec. 1, 2020, after a textbook pregnancy. To say I was completely caught off guard would be an understatement,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell said she believes the app might’ve helped her.

“I remember when Aaliyah’s movement started to change, but I felt fine. And again, everything had been fine up until then. But if I had been using the app, would the app have told me, ‘Look, this is not Aaliyah’s norm. You need to get to a provider right now,'” she said.

D.C. Health and the District of Columbia Perinatal Quality Collaborative decided to partner with Count the Kicks after O’Donnell suggested it as a tool to reduce the number of stillbirths.

“Stillbirth does not discriminate. … If an app like this can cut that number down, then I feel very strongly that I’ve done my job as Aaliyah’s mom to help protect families in the city that my daughter would have grown up in,” O’Donnell said.

She’s hoping it gives families the tools they need to feel a little more at peace and know when they need to seek help.

“It’s really meant to further educate you, empower you as a parent, and for you to build that bond with your baby through the kick counting,” she said.

