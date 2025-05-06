NY’s Wonder food hall, with celebrity-studded menus, plans 7 DC locations

Wonder, a fast-growing food hall and meal delivery concept with dozens of food hall locations in the New York area, has plans for seven locations in the D.C. area,

The first Wonder location in the D.C. region will open on 14th Street Northwest in June.

Wonder Group, a startup founded by former Walmart president of e-commerce and serial investor and entrepreneur Marc Lore, acquired food delivery platform Grubhub for $650 million last year.

In 2023, Wonder Group acquired meal kit company Blue Apron for $103 million. Lore founded Wonder in 2018.

The Wonder food halls combine both traditional sit-down food hall locations and app-based deliveries that can include meals from several different restaurant concepts simultaneously.

Wonder is also making its name with the blessing of celebrity chefs, such as José Andrés, Bobby Flay, Nancy Silverton, Marcus Samuelsson and others who develop food stall concepts and menus for Wonder locations.

The first D.C. Wonder, at 1925 14th Street NW will open in June, followed by others in Rosslyn, D.C’s West End, College Park, Cleveland Park, Reston and Alexandria’s Franconia neighborhood.

All D.C.-area locations will open this summer and fall.

In D.C., Wonder is also partnering with nonprofit D.C. Central Kitchen for its hunger, poverty and food training programs.

Wonder calls itself a “next-gen” food hall with a groundbreaking delivery service.

Each Wonder location oversees every step of the process, from menus to food sourcing, cooking and delivery. It uses its own food delivery couriers to deliver in 30 minutes or less.

