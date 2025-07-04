Live Radio
4 Smithsonian museums reopen after dayslong closure to handle HVAC issues

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

July 16, 2025, 9:55 AM

All of the Smithsonian museums that were shut down over heating, ventilation and air conditioning problems earlier this week reopened Wednesday.

HVAC problems shutter some local museums

The Hirshhorn, Asian Art, African Art and American Indian museums were closed for three days, leaving some tourists in D.C. disappointed.

The four museums were back open Wednesday, a spokesperson told WTOP.

Vaughn Strohman came in from Fairfax County, Virginia, and said he feels really bad for people in from our of town.

“Honestly, yeah we came here for an exhibit, so just a little disappointed of course,” Strohman said.

According to the Smithsonian, there was an internal power issue at its central plant on Saturday.

“As a result, it’s harder for us to control the humidity in those specific buildings,” the Smithsonian wrote in a post on social media.

