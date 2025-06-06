‘We’re really proud of our DC business owners’: Director of equality chamber talks impact of WorldPride on small businesses

Tourists from all around the world visiting D.C. for WorldPride are expected to bring $600 to $700 million in revenue to businesses in the region.

WorldPride D.C. has brought millions of people to the District to celebrate and shine a spotlight on D.C.’s 50th anniversary of its first Pride event in 1975.

Along with their pride, the tourists from all around the world are expected to bring $600 to $700 million in revenue to businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia over the three-week celebration.

WTOP spoke to the executive director of the nonpartisan Equality Chamber of Commerce D.C. Metro Area and director of their nonprofit, The Equality Chamber Foundation, about the network of 300 queer and allied businesses they represent across the D.C. region.

“We have restaurants, hotels, bars, consultants,” said Patrick Algyer, executive director of the Equality Chamber of Commerce and Equality Foundation. “We wanted to prove and show the economic impact that our members have in the DMV specifically, but just how the gay community all around supports the economy.”

Kat Dean, director of the Equality Foundation, said the current political climate has caused corporations that were known to support Pride events to financially pull back this year.

“The businesses that we’re supporting in D.C. are generally small business owners,” Dean said. “They are standing really strong. We’re really proud of our D.C. business owners.”

Algyer is thrilled so many of their members are taking part in WorldPride D.C. events.

“It is absolutely the most incredibly important thing that can be happening right now,” Algyer said. “I think a combination of the current administration, what’s happening just across the country, and being that this is the 50th anniversary of Pride in D.C., is incredible.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.