Vietnam veterans group wants help to cover extra costs of moving their memorial events

Why is the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund moving a pair of annual events from the National Mall in D.C. across the Potomac River to Alexandria this year?

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, which coordinates the yearly “In Memory” and “Father’s Day Rose Remembrance” events on the National Mall in D.C. each year, has had to move them to Virginia this year.

That’s because they were scheduled for Saturday, June 14, the same day as President Donald Trump’s and the Army’s military parade in D.C. Large crowds, dozens of tanks and thousands of troops are expected to swarm around the National Mall.

The organization said in May that it would be moving the events honoring those killed in the Vietnam War to the George Washington Masonic National Memorial in Alexandria. And it expects over 2,000 people to attend.

There will be a 3/4 scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall — also called “the Wall that Heals” — on display for the event.

This will be the first time in 30 years that the events will be held somewhere other than the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the Mall.

In an email sent to donors and others, the organization is asking for financial support because it is “facing unexpected expenses due to the relocation, and every donation contributes to ensuring that these families receive the honor they deserve.”

The group said its goal is to “transform this weekend of remembrance events into a meaningful experience, providing families with a moment of reflection, remembrance, and community.”

“As someone who honors the service and sacrifice of Vietnam veterans, this is a special opportunity to stand with them, show your commitment to keeping the promise, and ensure their legacy is never forgotten,” VVMF President and CEO Jim Knotts wrote in the email.

To support the organization’s efforts, visit their website here.

