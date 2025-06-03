Who covers the bill if military parade through DC damages streets?

Will the U.S. Army cover the cost of any damages to D.C.-maintained roads as part of next weekend’s planned military parade?

The U.S. Army will cover the cost of any damages to D.C.-maintained roads as part of next weekend’s planned military parade, Mayor Muriel Bowser said, but there’s lingering concern about possible delays in getting reimbursed.

The parade is scheduled for Saturday to honor the 250th birthday of the Army. The event is also planned on the same day as President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

While Bowser said at an unrelated event on Monday that the city hasn’t estimated the cost of potential damage, NBC Washington reported the military equipment could cause about $16 million in damage to city roads.

“We hope there’s no damage,” Bowser said. “We know that the Department of the Army is planning their 250th anniversary, that there will be large vehicles, both on the ground and in the air, and I am recommending that D.C. residents look for postings of all the activities that they can engage in. If there’s damage on our roads, we are going to work to have those damages repaired.”

Army spokeswoman Heather J. Hagan said it is anticipating minimal damage to roads, and all tanks will be fitted with new rubber tracks.

The Army is also planning to use 1-inch-thick steel plates at turning points on the roads “as a precautionary measure,” Hagan said.

The parade is estimated to cost millions, and NBC Washington reported the repair figure is included in the cost estimate.

If there is damage to city streets, Bowser said the city will “work with them the way we work with them on all national security events for reimbursement.”

At an event Thursday previewing summer events, Bowser said there’s been attention paid to moving the equipment in a way that doesn’t hurt roads, but “I remain concerned about it.”

“These are, for the most part, local streets, and if they’re rendered unusable, we have to make them usable and then go seek our money from the feds,” Bowser said.

The city, Bowser said, “will try to keep our road network usable, and if we have to fix something, we will seek reimbursement from the feds.”

Bowser said she doesn’t know what her plans are, but she would “definitely go to the Army 250.”

The event, Bowser said, is shaping up to be a “massive air show and display of equipment.” She compared it to Truck Touch, a D.C. event that allows kids to climb in snow plows or inside the D.C. police helicopter.

