Man faces bias charges for anti-LGBTQ vandalism during Pride month in DC

A Maryland man is facing upgraded charges connected to anti-LGBTQ vandalism during Pride celebrations in D.C. last week.

Michael Isaiah Webb Jr, 30, of Landover was caught on video ripping rainbow wrapping from a light pole in Dupont Circle on June 2.

But he’s not facing charges for that.

Two days later, Webb allegedly spray painted a window near Maine Avenue on the waterfront. Court documents said he wrote hateful remarks about the LGBTQ+ community along with the phrase, “God Is Real.”

Both incidents happened as WorldPride celebrations took place in the District.

At first Webb faced only a destruction of property charge for the graffiti, but that’s been upgraded. Court documents said Webb demonstrated prejudice based on sexual orientation.

An officer recognized Webb from footage of the incident and said the 30-year-old had been banned from several locations nearby in the past.

Webb was arrested on Sunday while appearing to wear the same clothes as shown in the videos of the alleged crimes, authorities said.

During an interview with police, Webb denied knowing anything about the graffiti, according to court documents. But he repeatedly said, “It’s not a violent crime.”

If convicted, he faces 180 days in jail and up to a $1,000 fine. He’s free on bond and has another court hearing later this month.

