Land swap will open up more waterfront land around Georgetown to the public

The D.C. government is announcing a deal that aims to open up more waterfront land around Georgetown to everyone who might want to enjoy it.

The deal involves land owned by the National Park Service and Georgetown University that runs along the water, or in the shadow of the Key Bridge.

Once signed, it would transfer a piece of land on the east side of the Key Bridge to D.C., and land that’s on the west side of the bridge to Georgetown University. NPS would take over control of land further upstream, that’s currently owned by Georgetown, and add it to the C&O Canal boundary.

It’s a deal that D.C. Deputy Mayor for Economic Development Nina Albert said has been about a decade in the making.

The deal “will allow us to consolidate all these different parcels that are owned by different people into parcels that are now usable,” Albert said. “It’s going to allow, through the consolidation of the District parcels, for us to provide more waterfront access, more public access to the water.”

She said this will allow for better connections of the Capital Crescent Trail through Georgetown and toward the National Mall, and connect that area by the bridge to the Georgetown waterfront.

And the city will at least consider whether there’s room for a public boat ramp or pier as well.

“This land swap is aligning all of the interests in the property so that somebody can make an investment,” Albert said. “We’re really looking forward to … the ability to implement waterfront trails and other types of public amenities that bring people to the water.”

On the west side of the bridge, Georgetown University plans to build a new boathouse for its rowing teams. By building its own facility near campus, Georgetown can move out of Thompson Boathouse, allowing other colleges and high schools to use that facility instead.

The school vows that the public will also be able to use the new boathouse to launch kayaks and paddle boards.

The city is also adamant that Key Bridge Boats, which operates just west of the bridge right now, will open at a new, nearby location — though exactly where hasn’t been determined yet.

