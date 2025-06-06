‘We will not play with you and your education’: DC parks and rec announces ‘Play it Forward’ scholarships

D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation announced a new "Play it Forward Scholarship" available to D.C. residents heading to college who've taken part in its programming.

D.C.’s Department of Parks and Recreation is offering more than just fun and games to participants in its programs.

DPR Director Thennie Freeman announced a new “Play it Forward Scholarship” available to D.C. residents heading to college who’ve taken part in recreation department programming in the past.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration committed $200,000 for the program.

“Up to 40 students can receive a scholarship of $5,000,” each, Freeman said.

Freeman told WTOP the message to eligible participants is that they are deserving of investment.

“You played with us, but we will not play with you and your education,” Freeman said.

Freeman said the scholarships are an investment in young people.

“There’s a nickname for children who hang out at the recs, they’re called ‘rec babies,'” she said. Freeman added that applicants who participated in recreation programs going back to elementary school would be eligible.

“Once a rec baby always a rec baby,” she said. “Our rec staff become mentors, you know, lifelong connections are established at the rec,” Freeman said.

To be eligible for the scholarships, applicants must be D.C. residents, have taken part in DPR programs, have financial need and be enrolled in an accredited postsecondary education institution. They must include information about their career goals as well as submit two reference letters.

Freeman stressed that the scholarships are not dependent on high grade-point averages or specific areas of study.

“Because 20-somethings don’t always know who they are or what they want to do,” she said. “Sometimes our young people go through things, and they need to be able to rebound safely, and this Play it Forward Scholarship may be just that for someone.”

The deadline for applications is June 25. More information is available here.

