Former DC Public Schools employee convicted of bribery

A former D.C. Public Schools official could spend over a decade in prison after she was convicted of bribery and wire fraud.

A former D.C. Public Schools official could spend over a decade in prison after she was convicted of bribery and wire fraud.

The former contract specialist at DCPS, Dana Garnett, 61, would steer school business for supplies to local vendors and then take a kickback.

Garnett faces up to 15 years in prison after the conviction.

According to federal prosecutors, over the course of at least five years, those vendors would then shortchange the amount of goods delivered to the schools, but DCPS would still pay in full.

Garnett and her coconspirators in exchange would then get cash delivered to her at various parking lots in the District and Maryland.

Evidence presented in federal court showed Garnett used that money for gambling expenses and a “major” household appliance, according to federal prosecutors.

Three other defendants have already pleaded guilty in this scheme, including Patricia Bailey, a former administrative officer for DCPS’s Cardozo Education Campus.

One more defendant is awaiting trial.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.