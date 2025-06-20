‘Hunger doesn’t take a break’: A look at programs available to help feed students in DC this summer

For some students, the end of the school year means finding food can be more difficult, but the D.C. government wants families to know that resources are available this summer.

The D.C. Youth Meals program launched select meal sites Friday, with most opening up on Monday, June 23, and offering free meals through Aug. 24.

Shaneka King, a program specialist with D.C. Youth Meals, said no identification or application is required — you just show up.

“Hunger doesn’t take a break in the summer,” King said. “We want to ensure that D.C. students have access to delicious, nutritious meals year-round to support their learning and well being.”

Last summer, the program served close to 384,000 meals at almost 190 sites with help from 12 organizations. They give out breakfast, lunch, a snack and dinner.

“This is such a great program over the summer because, believe it or not, there are a lot of kids and a lot of students in D.C. who rely on the school lunches and school breakfasts for their nutrition,” King said. When the school year ends, “these kids are at risk for hunger insecurity, and that’s where our program comes in and fills in that gap.”

D.C. Sun Bucks is another nutrition-support program the city launched last year. Families can apply online to receive a $120 card to use over the summer to purchase food.

Masoud House, a training and communications specialist for the D.C. Office of the State Superintendent of Education, said over 56,000 students used the card last year.

“It’s accepted at pretty much most retail stores and groceries, bodegas, supermarkets, even farmers markets,” House said.

The agency designed the card to ensure students and families have accessibility anywhere they can get groceries.

Another opportunity for students to get food this summer is through the DCPS Summer Food Service Program. Starting on Tuesday, D.C. Public Schools will serve free breakfast and lunch to all youths 18 and younger at summer school sites.

Breakfast is served 8-10 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find the full schedule here.

