FIFA Club World Cup, National Capital Barbecue Battle brings street closures to DC

The District will be packed this weekend with the FIFA Club World Cup and the annual National Capital Barbecue Battle, despite a heat wave approaching the region.

The FIFA Club World Cup brings soccer, team spirit, and excitement to Audi Field in Southwest D.C. on Sunday, while the National Capital Barbecue Battle will be back for its 33rd year with some of the best barbecue in the nation, along with musical performances, live art, dance battles and family-friendly events.

But these events come at a price.

Road Closures for FIFA Club World Cup

The match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Al-Hilal Saudi FC will shut down several streets around the stadium for the game and festivities, according to a traffic advisory from D.C. police.

In Southwest D.C., on T Street, roads will be closed to traffic from First Street to 2nd Street between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The following streets will also be designated as Emergency No Parking streets from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday:

The east side of 2nd Street SW, from R Street to T Street

R Street SW, from First Street SW to 2nd Street SW

Potomac Avenue SW, from Half Street SW to First Street SW

Half Street SW, from Potomac Avenue SW to S Street SW

These notices stack with other street closures that are in place until June 28:

First Street SW, from Potomac Avenue SW to T Street SW

S Street SW, from Half Street SW to First Street SW

Road Closures for National Capital Barbecue Battle

Through Monday, June 23 at 2 a.m., D.C. police said the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic and posted as Emergency No Parking:

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Maryland Avenue from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Vehicles parked in these areas will be subject to ticketing and towing.

