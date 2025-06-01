DC Mayor Bowser’s message for Shakira after WorldPride cancellation: ‘Get yourself here’

At the WorldPride Mayoral Reception, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser addressed singer-songwriter Shakira's last-minute cancellation for WorldPride D.C. welcome concert.

At the WorldPride Mayoral Reception, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser addressed Shakira, the singer-songwriter who canceled her long-planned appearance at the WorldPride D.C. welcome concert just 24 hours before she was to take the stage.

In Bowser’s speech, she spoke of how D.C. is a welcoming and inclusive city.

“We look out for each other. We stand together in good times and tough times, and no matter what the challenges are — Shakira, Shakira,” joked Bowser during her speech at the Rubell Museum D.C., which is close to Nationals Park where the WorldPride Concert was to take place. “Shakira, girl, get yourself here.”

“You have the rest of the week,” she said.

As the crowd roared laughing, Bowser smiled and added, “We love you. We want to see you. We want to party with you.”

No response has yet been issued by Shakira or her team on the matter.

The Colombian singer canceled her anticipated performance in the District after it was determined that her full tour production could not be transported in time for the welcome concert. The transporting glitch was said to be tied to her previous show in Boston, Massachusetts.

A statement from Capital Pride Alliance said that “despite every effort to make it happen, it is not possible to move forward as planned.”

