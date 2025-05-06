‘We will never forget’: DC-area law enforcement hold memorial service for fallen officers

Law enforcement officers from around the D.C. area held a memorial service in Northwest for their brothers and sisters that lost their lives in the line of duty.

After the service, D.C. police Chief Pamela Smith spoke to WTOP across the street from the Washington Area Law Enforcement Memorial.

“It’s certainly a solemn occasion, but one of the things that we committed to the families, to the survivors, is that we will never forget the sacrifice that each of those members made,” Smith said.

At the service, they honored Investigator Wayne David, who accidentally shot himself while retrieving a weapon; Parole and Probation Agent Davis Martinez, who was killed by a client while conducting a routine visit at a Chevy Chase home; and Officer Daoud Mingo, who was injured during a funeral escort and later passed away due to his injuries.

As a member of the D.C. police department, Investigator David’s name is inscribed on the Memorial Wall.

Wen Chestnut, the widow of slain U.S. Capitol Hill police officer Jacob Chestnut, told WTOP she attends the Memorial Service every year and that she feels like Capitol Police take care of the survivors and their families.

The mother of Sgt. Tony Walker gave the closing remarks at the memorial service, as a member of Concerns of Police Survivors, or COPS.

“It’s an unbelievable gathering none of us asked for, but to see the people come and remember their loved one’s lives and sacrifices. It’s heartwarming,” Doris Walker said.

She said with pride that the daughter of her late son is now a member of the Capitol Police Department.

“He would be so proud, he would be surprised and proud,” Walker said of her late son.

Officer Shana Jones told WTOP that she was 19 when her father died, and she always knew she would go into law enforcement.

“All his friends tell me how proud he would be of me,” Jones said. “It gives you more respect to the department when you know what you came from and the possibilities that are out there at all times.”

