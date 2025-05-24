Va. man sentenced after lighting car ablaze on US Capitol grounds

A Virginia man was sentenced Friday after lighting his car on fire using "napalm" on U.S. Capitol grounds while former President Jimmy Carter was laying in state.

Thirty-six-year old Adrian J. Hinton of Lorton was sentenced to one year of supervised release and 125 hours of community service, according to a release.

On Jan. 8, the second day the former president was lying in state, Hinton drove from Virginia to the Capitol in D.C. He parked his car on First Street NW between Pennsylvania Avenue and Maryland Avenue.

Hinton then poured a liquid he later claimed was napalm on the car and lit it on fire.

Bystanders reported it to U.S. Capitol Police, who responded with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives, or the ATF.

Hinton was arrested and claimed he wanted attention drawn to his frustration with President Donald Trump’s administration, according to a release. He said he made the napalm with liquids from his house.

He pleaded guilty to a destruction of government property charge on Jan. 31.