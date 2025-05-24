Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » Va. man sentenced after…

Va. man sentenced after lighting car ablaze on US Capitol grounds

Ana Golden | ana.golden@wtop.com

May 24, 2025, 12:50 PM

A Virginia man was sentenced Friday after lighting his car on fire using “napalm” on U.S. Capitol grounds while former President Jimmy Carter was lying in state.

Thirty-six-year old Adrian J. Hinton of Lorton was sentenced to one year of supervised release and 125 hours of community service, according to a release.

On Jan. 8, the second day the former president was lying in state, Hinton drove from Virginia to the Capitol in D.C. He parked his car on First Street NW between Pennsylvania Avenue and Maryland Avenue.

Hinton then poured a liquid he later claimed was napalm on the car and lit it on fire.

Bystanders reported it to U.S. Capitol Police, who responded with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives, or the ATF.

Hinton was arrested and claimed he wanted attention drawn to his frustration with President Donald Trump’s administration, according to a release. He said he made the napalm with liquids from his house.

He pleaded guilty to a destruction of government property charge on Jan. 31.

Ana Golden

Ana Golden is an Associate Producer for WTOP. Ana attended Emerson College and studied Journalism and Political Communication. While at Emerson, she worked as an associate producer for her school’s TV station, interned on senate and gubernatorial campaigns, and worked as a news anchor on 88.9 WER.

ana.golden@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up