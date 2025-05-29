Unified in grief and love, DC’s Capital Jewish Museum reopens after last week’s killings

A week after a double homicide left two Israeli Embassy staffers dead in Downtown D.C., the Capital Jewish Museum has reopened its doors.

A memorial outside the Capital Jewish Museum for two Israeli Embassy staffers. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen Flowers and mementos are left by visitors outside the Capital Jewish Museum after two Israeli Embassy staff members were killed following an event at the museum, Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during a service to mark the reopening of the Capital Jewish Museum after two Israeli Embassy staff members were killed following an event at the museum, Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein Visitors sign memory books for slain Israeli Embassy staff members Yaron Lischinsky, left, and Sarah Milgrim, right, before a service to mark the reopening of the Capital Jewish Museum after the two were killed following an event at the museum, Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein Flowers and mementos outside of the Capital Jewish Museum in D.C. honor two Israeli Embassy staffers. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Capital Jewish Museum reopens after deadly shooting of Israeli Embassy staffers

Outside the museum, lots of flowers, pictures and other items have been left behind to honor Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim. Inside, there were more pictures of the young couple who were expected to get engaged this week.

“Our hearts are heavy with sorrow and disbelief,” said museum President Chris Wolf, shortly before he held a moment of silence for the couple. “We have grappled with profound sadness and search for meaning in the face of such reckless violence. We recognize the shock and grief that has rippled through our community.”

But with the reopening of the museum, he vowed that it showed a city that would not be deterred by the violence that occurred.

“It is a declaration that we will not allow hate to silence our voices or diminish our commitment to building a better future,” he said.

Joining him on stage was D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who celebrated the museum’s effort to return to normal again. And she called on the rest of the city to “keep showing up” for those of the Jewish faith.

“I believe strongly, and I have said often, it is not up to the Jewish community to say, ‘Support us,’” Bowser said. “It is up to all of us to denounce antisemitism in all forms.”

After the mayor spoke, leaders of different faiths took the stage together.

First, it was Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt, followed by Imam Talib Shareef, Right Rev. Mariann Budde, the Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, and Rev. Thomas Bowen of Shiloh Baptist Church.

“God reminds us in our Scripture that to kill a single life unjustly is as though you’ve killed the whole of humanity,” Shareef said. “God does not want us to be cruel to each other, nor to be the victim of cruelty, but to treat all humans as a sacred creation of the Almighty Creator.”

“We are at our best when we show up for each other,” Bowen said.

Museum leaders vowed that the attacks last week will not be “the final chapter” of the venue.

“Thank you for being in community with one another this morning,” said Bea Gurwitz, the executive director of the museum. “We look forward to welcoming you back many, many times.”

