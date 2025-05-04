Road closings Monday for service at DC Police Memorial

There will be several road closings on Monday for the 46th annual Washington Area Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Service in D.C.

The service starts at 11:30 a.m. at the D.C. Police Memorial in Northwest D.C.

The memorial is in front of the Daly building, the historic headquarters of the Metropolitan Police Department, at 300 Indiana Avenue, NW.

The service honors officers who died in the line of duty in the past year, as well as all fallen heroes since the creation of the D.C. police force, according to organizers. On Monday, officers Wayne David, David Martinez and Daoud Mingo will be recognized.

David’s name will be inscribed on the memorial wall. The D.C. police officer died after being accidentally shot while retrieving a suspect’s gun from a storm drain in August.

Road closures

If you’re commuting in the District on Monday, WTOP has a roundup of parking restrictions and road closings to keep in mind.

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to D.C. police: D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street, NW

Indiana Avenue from 4th Street to 5th Street, NW

4th Street from E Street to Indiana Avenue, NW The following streets will be posted as “Emergency No Parking” to vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.: D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street, NW

Indiana Avenue from 4th Street to 5th Street, NW

4th Street from E Street to Indiana Avenue, NW Listen to WTOP for traffic reports every 10 minutes on the 8s at 103.5 FM and online.

