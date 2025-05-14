Kayaking, water polo and ballet could fill your kids’ summer in DC

Looking for the kids to go on some adventures this summer or learn a new skill like swimming or cooking? Registration for DC summer programs are opening this week.

Looking for the kids to go on some adventures this summer or learn a new skill like swimming or cooking? Registration for D.C. summer programs opens Wednesday.

The list of activities available range from DJ classes and piano lessons to introduction to lacrosse and indoor kayaking.

There’s also the Camp Riverview program: “Our young people can go to Scotland, Maryland, 75 miles outside of the District, for a natural good time,” said Department of Parks and Recreation Director Thennie Freeman.

In-person sign-ups are required for that camp and registration ends Friday. The camp is for 8- to 13-year-olds who will spend an entire week away in Scotland.

Freeman said the summer camps can present an opportunity.

“We can counter summer learning loss, because any youth in our program will still be learning something,” Freeman said. “It’s an experiential learning process.”

Freeman said there are also programs where parents can get involved with a “Mommy and Me Swim Class” and a “Daddy and Me Cooking Class.”

“When you talk about memorable moments and you think back to your childhood, we always go back to, ‘Oh, I remember when,’ and that’s what DPR does. We’re in the business of creating memorable moments,” Freeman said.

The Department of Parks and Recreation offers reduced rates for qualifying D.C. residents. To apply for reduced rates, residents must be approved before registering.

“Making sure that our young people, no matter where they live in the city, have something to do,” Freeman added.

Registration is first come first served at its website.

Registration for aquatic programs has opened. All others open at noon Wednesday.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.