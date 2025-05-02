Everything’s coming up roses at Washington National Cathedral’s Flower Mart

Over 20,000 people from all around the D.C. area are expected to head to the Washington National Cathedral over the weekend for the 86th Annual All Hallows Guild’s Flower Mart.

Not only can you expect to see a wide variety of flowers, plants and shrubs, the festival offers more than 60 gift vendors and 20 food trucks and eateries.

Carrie Tydings, a representative of the Flower Mart, told WTOP there’s a lot of people you can shop for at the festival.

“There’s the perfect gift for the mom, dad or grad in your life, with Mother’s Day coming up and graduations,” Tydings said.

The spring tradition dates back to 1939, and is put on by the All Hallows Guild, a gardening guild that maintains the beautification of the cathedral’s grounds.

“There are 59 acres of gardens, grounds and woodlands that surround our beautiful National Cathedral. They’re free and open to the public all the time, but they do need continuous care and feeding, and we are the stewards that help support that,” Tydings said.

Along with local student choral groups, there will be dance troupes and poetry reading.

Now, if you are worried that your kids might not enjoy the Flower Mart, don’t worry. Not only are there rides and games for kids, for the first time during the festival, there will be tower climbs.

“So you have the option of climbing lots of spiral steps to the top of the cathedral central tower,” Tydings said. “Not for the faint of heart, for those with heart conditions, but if you have some guts and grit, it’s the thing for you.”

If you want to cool off during your time at the Flower Mart, head inside the cathedral for a special floral-themed display.

“We have a dozen embassies from the D.C. area who are contributing incredibly gorgeous floral displays that tell the history and the culture of their country through flowers,” Tydings said.

The free event will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to the amount of people expected to attend, using public transportation is encouraged.

