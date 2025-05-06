Advocates remind DC-area immigrants of their rights in the wake of ICE raid reports

A coalition of advocates supporting migrant workers in the D.C. area is advising people to know their rights as talk of a major crackdown by Immigration and Customs Enforcement intensifies.

Over the weekend, “credible reports” surfaced of massive enforcement efforts by ICE, according to the coalition, which includes CASA, Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid, Congregation Action Network, Central American Resource Center, National Immigration Law Center and African Communities Together.

The groups indicated ICE would be targeting food service workers, construction sites and other industries in an effort to locate undocumented workers.

“If somebody comes banging on your door, you have the right to demand that they show you a warrant so that they can enter,” said George Escobar, chief of programs and services at CASA, the largest immigration advocacy organization in the Mid-Atlantic region.

In its advisory, the coalition included links to help make sure immigrants know their rights.

Escobar said regardless of immigration status, everyone has the right to remain silent, to have an attorney represent them and to not sign anything.

“It’s important for small business owners to understand that although they are open to the public and they welcome the public into their spaces … they do have areas that are private where only they, as owners of the business or staff … can enter,” Escobar said.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she’s disturbed by the reports, and that D.C. police will not assist ICE in any immigration enforcement activities.

“I have heard those reports. I’ve been getting them all morning,” Bowser said at a press conference on Tuesday. “It appears that ICE is at restaurants or even in neighborhoods.”

The rumors of a sweeping ICE raid in D.C. come as President Donald Trump’s administration continues its unprecedented, nationwide campaign of immigration enforcement.

