What’s open and what’s closed in DC for Emancipation Day

There will be several government closings in D.C. for Emancipation Day on Wednesday. WTOP has a roundup of what's open and what's closed.

The following departments, services and facilities will be closed on Wednesday:

D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation centers

D.C. public schools are closed for spring break from Monday through Friday

Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers

The D.C. Health & Wellness Center

D.C. Health’s Vital Records Division

D.C. Health’s Licensing and Renewal Division. The online license applications system will still be available here.

All D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations

Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and all-American Job Centers

The Adams Place Day Center

The 801 E Day Center

All parking enforcement will be suspended on Wednesday, except for Streetcar ticketing and towing. The D.C. Streetcar will operate on a normal schedule.

On Wednesday, the D.C. Department of Public Works will not be collecting trash, recycling or food waste. Collection will be on a slide into Saturday, with collection shifting forward one day. The Fort Totten Transfer Station will be closed to the public on Wednesday.

The District Department of Transportation will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks on Wednesday.

DDOT will suspend reversible lane operations on Wednesday on 16th Street, NW, between Irving Street and Arkansas Avenue, NW.

Reversible lane operations will operate as normal on Wednesday on Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road, NW, and on Rock Creek Parkway.

The following departments, services and facilities will be open on Wednesday:

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness

The Downtown Day Services Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Zoe’s Doors Youth Drop-In Center

The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (by appointment only)

The Latin American Youth Center Youth Drop-In Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

D.C. Department of Behavioral Health will have its D.C. Stabilization Center, Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program and Community Response Team running normal operations.

Department of Parks and Recreation outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm.

The Anacostia, Benning/Dorothy I. Height, Tenley-Friendship, Petworth, Southwest, Woodridge libraries will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

