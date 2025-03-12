Road closures for Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K in DC

Thousands of runners and spectators will converge in D.C. for the Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday. Here are some road closures and parking restrictions you need to know before you go.

Here’s a map of road closures from the race’s organizers:

D.C. police said the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6 p.m. on Friday until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue NW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday from midnight until 2 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street 23rd Street NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Virginia Avenue from 18th Street to 19th Street NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street NW

1800 block of C Street NW

E Street from 18th Street to 19th Street NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

27th Street from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway NW

I Street from 27th Street to Virginia Avenue NW

Calvert Street from 24th Street to Columbia Road NW

Adams Mill Road from 18th Street to Calvert Street NW

Columbia Road from 18th Street to 16th Street NW

Harvard Street from 16th Street to 5th Street NW

5th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street NW

Bryant Street from 4th Street to North Capitol Street NW

North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street NW

K Street from North Capitol Street to 5th Street NW

4th Street from K Street to E Street NW

E Street from 4th Street to 6th Street NW

6th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 p.m. on Friday until 6 p.m. on Saturday:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

6th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 3 a.m. to noon on Saturday:

Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. to noon on Saturday:

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street 23rd Street NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Virginia Avenue from 18th Street to 19th Street NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street NW

1800 block of C Street NW

E Street from 18th Street to 19th Street NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

27th Street from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway NW

I Street from 27th Street to Virginia Avenue NW

Calvert Street from 24th Street to Columbia Road NW

Adams Mill Road from 18th Street to Calvert Street NW

Columbia Road from 18th Street to 16th Street NW

Harvard Street from 16th Street to 5th Street NW

5th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street NW

Bryant Street from 4th Street to North Capitol Street NW

North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street NW

K Street from North Capitol Street to 5th Street NW

4th Street from K Street to E Street NW

E Street from 4th Street to 6th Street NW

6th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

