Former DC Police Chief Jerry Wilson dies at 96

Former D.C. Chief of Police Jerry Wilson, who led the Metropolitan Police Department during the tumultuous late 60s and early 70s, died earlier this month at the age of 96 in an assisted living facility in Gainesville, Virginia, according to the Washington Post.

Wilson was born in 1928 in South Hill, Virginia, before moving to North Carolina. He dropped out of high school as a young man to join the United States Navy, serving from 1943 to 1946. He pivoted to the United States Marine Corps until 1947, before heading home and finishing up school.

In 1949, Wilson joined the D.C. police force. He quickly rose in the ranks, and becoming the Field Operations Commander as Assistant Chief of Police.

As assistant chief, Wilson took an important stand in the aftermath of the 1968 assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior, prohibiting officers from firing at looters and rioters during the riots that followed the assassination, according to the Washington Post.

Many said Wilson’s action prevented widespread bloodshed in the City.

He was promoted to chief the next year, largely in part of his handling of the riots. Wilson was the last police chief before D.C. received home rule in 1974.

