Dozens of darkened streetlights in downtown DC prompt urgent calls for repairs

With public safety a top concern, one resident took matters into his own hands and alerted officials after noticing dozens of District streetlights were out.

Terry Lynch with the Downtown Cluster of Congregations is a long time advocate for safety in the District. While attending a Washington Capitols game last weekend, he noticed several streetlights were out at the Archives-Navy Memorial-Penn Metro station.

When he investigated further, he counted about five dozen lights were out along Pennsylvania Avenue NW, between 7th and 14th streets.

“You can’t have a streetlight out at night,” Lynch said, adding most crime involving robberies or assaults occur when it is dark.

With many tourists in town for the cherry blossoms, Lynch said the darkness is a prime condition for criminals.

“People know what the situation is in town with carjackings,” he added.

The National Park Service is responsible for fixing the lights along Pennsylvania Avenue between the Capitol and the White House. Lynch said he has been in touch with them.

“I’m trying to pin them down, when they will be fixed, and once they do we will be back down here to make sure that they are,” Lynch said.

Lynch expressed concern that with all the federal job cuts that there might not be sufficient resources to get the lights repaired.

“It’s a matter of public safety,” he said.

In a statement to WTOP, the National Park Service said it was “actively working to repair streetlights along Pennsylvania Avenue and is committed to ensuring this historic corridor remains safe and well-lit for residents and visitors alike.”

“Some repairs may require specialized equipment and coordination with utility providers, but we are working diligently to restore lighting as quickly and as efficiently as possible,” the statement said. “We appreciate the public’s patience and encourage anyone who notices streetlights that are out to report them to us so we can address the issue promptly.”

