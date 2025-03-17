DC leaders express cautious optimism on avoiding massive budget cuts

Expressing cautious optimism, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and other city leaders said they are continuing to lobby members of the U.S. House of Representatives in an effort to prevent massive budget cuts.

A federal spending bill passed last week by both chambers of Congress would require D.C. to be treated like a federal agency, reverting it to 2024 spending levels. That change would effectively slash about $1 billion from D.C.’s current budget in the coming months.

The Senate later approved a separate bill aimed at stopping those cuts from taking hold, throwing the final decision to the House.

“We are actively working with our congressional allies to ensure the House of Representatives expedites the approval of this critical bipartisan measure just as soon as possible,” Bowser said during a news conference Monday afternoon.

The House is scheduled to reconvene next week.

Although the bill reportedly has the support of President Donald Trump, Bowser acknowledged that she was not 100% sure what would happen next.

“We have also initiated contingency planning to address potential fiscal shortfalls,” Bowser said. “While I am confident that we will navigate these priorities and navigate these uncertainties, I want to extend my hearty congratulations to everyone.”

Glen Lee, D.C.’s chief financial officer, tried to ease immediate concerns, saying the city currently has enough funding to avoid cuts — at least for a little while.

“We’re halfway through the fiscal year, so no department has overspent the ’24 level, or is close to spending the ’24 level, simply because of where we are in the fiscal year,” Lee said.

He added the D.C. Council and the mayor were “working through both scenarios, one where the correction is made by the House agreeing to the Senate’s bill; and then second, if that doesn’t happen.”

During the news conference, a disruption occurred when Karen Hylton, the mother of Karon Hylton-Brown, shouted at the mayor, demanding to know if she had spoken with Trump about her son.

Hylton-Brown, 20, was killed in a 2020 crash while riding a moped after being chased by two D.C. police officers.

Officer Terence Sutton and Lt. Andrew Zabavsky were charged and convicted in the case but were later pardoned by Trump, who suggested that Hylton-Brown had been in the country illegally.

“Did you tell President Trump that Karon was illegal?” Hylton shouted.

Bowser said no: “I have not talked to the president about your son.”

As security escorted her out of the room, Hylton continued yelling questions at the mayor and demanded that officers let go of her.

