A new mural in downtown DC memorializes a school shooting victim

If you are walking around Chinatown in D.C. you may notice a new six-story mural. The famous street artist who put it there hopes it sparks conversation about school shootings.

If you are walking around Chinatown in D.C. you may notice a new six-story mural. The famous street artist who put it there hopes it sparks conversation about school shootings.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. A new downtown DC mural memorializes a school shooting victim

The mural, off H Street, not far from Capitol One Arena, is a painting of Joaquin Oliver that is dozens of feet tall. Underneath, the words, “Demand Change,” are written.

Joaquin Oliver or “Guac” was killed during the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting.

Artist and activist Shepard Fairey painted the mural over three days.

“I wanted to help. I wanted to support his parents and make an image of Joaquin that would remind people of the human consequence of gun violence,” Fairey told WTOP.

The artist, known for his OBEY campaign and former President Barack Obama’s HOPE campaign portrait, invited Oliver’s father, Manuel Oliver, also an artist, to help with the mural.

“It’s a good day. Out of a lot of bad days that I have, today, we’re bringing back Joaquin, in a bigger and louder way than ever,” Manuel Oliver said after the mural’s unveiling.

When asked what he hopes people passing by the mural take away from it, Oliver said, “You have to figure out how to help, how to choose better leaders, how to fight for better laws and regulations in terms of easy access to guns. So, yeah, this is a positive, graphic way of inviting people to become part of a solution.”

Oliver’s mother Patricia was in attendance for the unveiling.

“To live for Joaquin means we carry his voice forward, and that’s what I’ve been seeing so far,” she told the crowd of supporters that gathered there.

The mural was painted in collaboration with the nonprofit political organization Change the Ref, the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, and DowntownDC BID. Patricia and Manuel Oliver, parents of Joaquin Oliver, see the unveiled mural. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert Manuel Oliver, father of Joaquin Oliver, addresses the crowd at mural unveiling. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert Artist and activist Shepard Fairey speaks to the crowd. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert A crowd gather for a photo in front of the mural. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert The mural of “Guac” painted by Shepard Fairey. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert (1/5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.