Teen killed, another injured after double shooting in Southeast DC

A teen is dead and another is in the hospital after a double shooting in Southeast D.C. Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at a parking lot of an apartment building on 6th Street in the Congress Heights neighborhood.

Officers arrived at the scene to find two males suffering from gunshot wounds, D.C. Police Assistant Chief LaShay Makal said. One of them, identified as a 17-year-old boy, was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

The second victim, identified as a 16-year-old boy, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Makal said police are looking for a male in all dark clothing seen fleeing the location on foot.

She added that police believe the victims and the shooter all knew each other.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 202-727-9099.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

