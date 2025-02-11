More planes allowed into Reagan Airport after deadly DC midair crash prompted restrictions

Two runways were reopened at Reagan National and a section of the Potomac River was restored Tuesday after the deadly D.C. midair collision last month.

The closures were in effect following the Jan. 29 collision between a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter and American Airlines regional jet attempting to land at Reagan Airport.

In addition to the reopening of Runways 4/22 and 15/33, the Federal Aviation Administration has increased the hourly arrival rate to 28 aircraft for DCA. The regular maximum hourly arrival rate for Reagan Airport is 32.

In total, there are three runways at Reagan Airport. The main Runway 1/19 stayed open following the January crash.

Restrictions on helicopter traffic around DCA remain in effect.

Both the helicopter and American Airlines flight plunged into the Potomac River following the collision. A total of 67 people were killed.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Tuesday that the section of the river affected by the crash is also fully restored, six days ahead of schedule. Officials said all wreckage was transported to a secure location for examination and documentation by the National Transportation Safety Board, as part of their ongoing investigation.

Last week, officials announced that the remains of all 67 victims were recovered from the crash site.

