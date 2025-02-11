Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » More planes allowed into…

More planes allowed into Reagan Airport after deadly DC midair crash prompted restrictions

Grace Newton | grace.newton@wtop.com

February 11, 2025, 7:15 PM

Two runways were reopened at Reagan National Airport and a section of the Potomac River was restored Tuesday following a deadly midair collision last month, according to officials.

Related stories

The closures were in effect following the Jan. 29 collision between a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter and American Airlines regional jet attempting to land at Reagan Airport.

In addition to the reopening of Runways 4/22 and 15/33, the Federal Aviation Administration has increased the hourly arrival rate to 28 aircraft for DCA. The regular maximum hourly arrival rate for Reagan Airport is 32.

In total, there are three runways at Reagan Airport. The main Runway 1/19 stayed open following the January crash.

Restrictions on helicopter traffic around DCA remain in effect.

Both the helicopter and American Airlines flight plunged into the Potomac River following the collision. A total of 67 people were killed.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Tuesday that the section of the river affected by the crash is also fully restored, six days ahead of schedule. Officials said all wreckage was transported to a secure location for examination and documentation by the National Transportation Safety Board, as part of their ongoing investigation.

Last week, officials announced that the remains of all 67 victims were recovered from the crash site.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Grace Newton

Grace Newton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She also works as an associate producer for NPR Newscast. Grace was born and raised in North Carolina but has lived in D.C. since 2018. Grace graduated from American University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and minor in art history in 2022.

grace.newton@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up