16-year-old arrested, charged with killing man in October DC shooting

A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged in the killing of a young man in D.C., about three months after the October shooting, according to police.

On the evening of Oct. 25, D.C. police responded to the 800 block of Quincy Street in Northwest for the sounds of gunshots, according to a press release.

An officer found Hazma Jamil Mubah-Wrotten, 18, of Clarksburg, Maryland, suffering from “an apparent gunshot wound,” police said.

Mubah-Wrotten was taken to a hospital and died three days later on Oct. 28, according to the release.

On Friday, Jan. 31, a 16-year-old boy from Northwest D.C., who police said was connected to the shooting, was located in Maryland. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed, police said.

He was extradited to D.C. and transported to the Juvenile Processing Center on Saturday, according to police.

Police have asked anyone with information about this case to call the department at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

