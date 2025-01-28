Weekend road closures for Downtown DC Chinese New Year parade

D.C.'s annual Chinese Lunar New Year Parade this weekend will be chockful of traditional dances and garb, but will also come with some road closures along the parade route.

D.C.’s annual Lunar New Year parade this weekend will be chockful of traditional dances and garb, but will also come with some road closures along the parade route.

The 2025 Annual Chinese Lunar New Year Parade will march and dance through the streets of D.C.’s Chinatown on Sunday, Feb. 2, starting at 2 p.m. The free event celebrating the Year of the Snake will start on 6th and I Street NW and end on 6th and H Street NW.

It’s recommended motorists find alternative methods of getting downtown, including by Metrorail or bus.

According to D.C. police, these streets will be posted as emergency no parking on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

H Street from 6 th Street to 7 th Street, NW

Street to 7 Street, NW I Street from 5 th Street to 8 th Street, NW

Street to 8 Street, NW 8 th Street from I Street to G Street, NW

Street from I Street to G Street, NW G Street from 8 th Street to 7 th Street, NW

Street to 7 Street, NW 7 th Street from G Street to I Street, NW

Street from G Street to I Street, NW 6th Street from H Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

This street will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

H Street from 6th Street to 7th Street, NW

This street will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to police:

I Street from 5 th Street to 7 th Street, NW

Street to 7 Street, NW 6th Street from H Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

These streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.:

G Street from 7 th Street to 9 th Street, NW

Street to 9 Street, NW H Street from 5 th Street to 9 th Street, NW

Street to 9 Street, NW I Street from 6 th Street to 9 th Street, NW

Street to 9 Street, NW 6 th Street from F Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

Street from F Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW 7 th Street from F Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

Street from F Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW 8th Street from G Street to I Street, NW

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon unexpected conditions, D.C. police said. Listen to WTOP Traffic on the 8s for the latest on roadway conditions.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.