Demolition of RFK stadium to start in ‘late January,’ Events DC says

The demolition of the RFK Stadium in D.C. will start in late January, according to Events D.C.

Starting on Monday, there will be an “increase in activity” around RFK Stadium in order for contractors to prepare to start demolishing the stadium, Events D.C. said in an update posted on Saturday.

Events D.C. said that it has already been granted permission to start structural demolition of the stadium from the National Park Service.

The announcement said that hazardous materials have been moved out and some parts inside of the stadium have been demolished.

The next steps in late January mostly include parts of the inside of the stadium and the removal of “sections of exterior cladding,” Events D.C. said.

The RFK Stadium bill was ultimately cleared on the Senate floor with unanimous consent in December despite it having been initially axed from funding.

The same provision earlier passed the U.S. House last February.

On Monday, President Joe Biden signed into law the bill that transfers the land that includes the old RFK Stadium site from the federal government to city control. Fans hope the move will make its possible for the Washington Commanders, who are playing a playoff game Sunday, to return to D.C. in the near future.

