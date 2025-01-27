DC teen arrested, charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old during suspected robbery

A teen boy was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy Sunday afternoon after a suspected robbery in Southwest, D.C. police said.

Myron Smith, 14, of Southwest, was killed in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, SW, according to a news release from D.C. police.

A 14-year-old boy from Northeast D.C. is facing charges of felony murder and carrying a pistol without a license.

Two 16-year-old boys, also of Northeast, were arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a license, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at around 2:30 p.m. and found Smith suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders brought him to a nearby hospital and he later died, police said.

Police placed a lookout for the suspects and a stolen vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, a White Kia Optima.

Officers tracked down the Kia, took the teens into custody and found two guns inside the vehicle, police said.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact their tip line at 202-727-9099 or by texting 50411.

