2 people dead after separate fires erupt in DC

Two people are dead after two separate apartments caught fire in Northwest D.C. less than 24 hours apart.

The fire happened on the first floor of the three-story building at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.(Courtesy DC Fire and EMS) The fire happened on the first floor of the three-story building at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.(Courtesy DC Fire and EMS) Two people are dead after two separate apartments caught fire in Northwest D.C. less than 24 hours apart.

A woman is dead after an apartment fire erupted Saturday morning, and a man died from his injuries Saturday morning from a fire Friday night.

Just before 10 p.m. Friday night, DC Fire and EMS responded to 13th Street NW near Park Road NW for a fire on the second level of a three-story building.

A man was pulled from the apartment and was taken to the hospital life-threatening condition. He died Saturday morning.

Then, on Saturday around 5:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire on Newton Street near 18th Street NW. When they arrived, the flames had engulfed the first floor of the three-story building.

A woman was found on the first floor with life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

According to DC Fire and EMS, the building is “uninhabitable,” and five people have been displaced.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of both fires.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.