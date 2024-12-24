FutureMeDC campaign uses social media to steer kids away from crime and foster healthy choices

While there are concerns about the negative impacts of social media on young people, in D.C., there's a campaign underway to harness the power of local social media influencers to generate positive messages.

Lightshow, a D.C.-based rapper, is among those using his talent and social media reach in the #FutureMeDC campaign.

“I know all too well how your decision making can affect your whole future,” he said.

Lightshow, whose given name is Larinzo Lambright-Williams, said he had his own brushes with the law as a young person — including gun charges — while growing up in the Congress Heights area of D.C.

“I wasn’t out there to hurt anybody, I wasn’t out here to rob anybody or harm anybody,” he told WTOP. “Coming from where I come from, I was just trying to be safe.”

Lambright-Williams, 33, said help from attorneys who genuinely cared for him spurred a change in his thinking: “If it wasn’t for that, I don’t know where I would be right now.”

Now, he’s pursuing his music career and attending Georgia State University. He’s in his third year and plans on going on to law school. He’s one of the many voices producing social media messages aimed at emphasizing that the choices that teenagers and young adults make really do have an impact on their future, and that good choices can get them to where they want to be.

In one post, Lambright-Williams is seen traveling through D.C., pointing out landmarks in his community. He can be heard telling viewers, “The future is what you make it.”

The messages from a variety of social media influencers are a combination of encouragement and the push for accountability from young people.

“I’ve put my family through a lot of stress and uncertainty,” he said.

But when help was offered, he was ready to accept and act on it.

“You can’t just ask for help and not be in any type of state to receive,” he said. “You have to want it, too. You have to be humble enough to realize when you’ve made mistakes.”

Reflecting on the opportunity to help other young people take a path toward success, Lambright-Williams said, “I thank God every day for giving me multiple choices to get it right.”

The #FutureMeDC campaign is a partnership between the D.C. Office of the Attorney General and the American Psychiatric Association Foundation.

In a news release announcing the campaign, Attorney General Brian Schwalb stated, “This innovative influencer campaign is designed to meet kids where they are — online — through messengers whom they respect and will listen to.”

