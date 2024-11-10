Live Radio
Man dead following shooting at DC’s Rock Creek Cemetery

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com
Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

November 10, 2024, 6:03 PM

A man is dead after a shooting at Rock Creek Cemetery in Northwest D.C. on Saturday, police said.

D.C. police said officers responded to the sound of gunfire in an area of the cemetery to the rear of the 5000 block of First Street, just after 4:45 p.m.

Officers found 22-year-old Brandon Ward, of Northwest, in serious condition inside the cemetery. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

On Saturday, the police department issued a lookout for a man wearing a white medical mask, black jacket, black denim jeans and black shoes.

Below is a map of the area where Ward was found.

(Courtesy Google Maps)

Police have asked anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 — or text your tip to the D.C. police’s text tip line at 50411.

