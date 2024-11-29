For some in Northeast DC, a water main break created chaos on Thanksgiving Day

On Thanksgiving morning, DC Water reported that about 75 homes and 40 apartments in four buildings in the 1900 block of 2nd street in Northeast were without water due to a water main break.

DC Water reported that about 75 homes and 40 apartments in four buildings in the 1900 block of 2nd Street Northeast were without water Thanksgiving morning due to a water main break.

And the repairs were going to take hours.

Karen White, who lives in one of those homes, told news outlet NBC Washington that she didn’t realize it initially.

“My neighbor called and said, ‘Is your water on?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’m doing laundry.’ And she said, ‘No, it’s not. Check it.’ And I did,” she said.

McKenzie, who lives on U Street Northeast, was hosting dinner for family with her new fiancé when the water stopped working.

“The neighborhood text string was blowing up,” she told NBC Washington. “It said ‘There’s no water, is anybody else experiencing the same thing?’ We came back and, no water.”

The break was listed as “Priority 5,” meaning it required immediate attention. It was first reported at Thursday at 9:15 a.m.

An online map shows that the area is still an active work zone.

WTOP has reached out to DC Water for information on the status of the repair.

