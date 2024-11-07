DC man charged in shooting that killed 2 men, wounded 2-year-old girl outside day care

A Southeast D.C. man has been arrested on a charge of murder in a July shooting that left two men dead and a 2-year-old girl hurt after she was struck by stray gunfire while on a walk with her day care class.

Police arrested 25-year-old Andre Greene on Thursday and charged him with first-degree, premeditated murder while armed.

According to authorities, multiple suspects got out of a vehicle in the area of 22nd and Savannah streets on the morning of July 18 and opened fire on the two men. The hail of gunfire killed 29-year-old Lamont Street, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, and 50-year-old Jermaine Proctor, of Southeast D.C.

Another man and the two-year-old girl were wounded, but survived. The little girl was one of a group of toddlers from the Cre8tive Korner Early Learning Center on Alabama Avenue out for a morning walk with their teachers to a nearby “tot lot” when the gunfire broke out.

Capt. Jeffrey Wade with D.C. police said during a news conference Thursday that investigators are still looking for other suspects involved in the shooting.

“We would like to thank our community for their assistance with this case,” Wade said. “We know that the brazenness of the suspects in this case shocked the community, and we appreciate their cooperation with our investigation.”

D.C. police are offering two $25,000 rewards per victim for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest or conviction of other suspects in this shooting. Officials can be contacted at 202-727-9099 or by texting an anonymous tip to 50411.

