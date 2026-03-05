Public comments on President Trump’s ballroom are overwhelmingly negative

People got a chance Thursday to speak out on President Donald Trump's proposed ballroom set to be built in place of the White House East Wing, which was demolished late last year.

A marathon public hearing lasting almost four hours took place before the National Capital Planning Commission, but before the public comments started, some changes to the proposed building were announced, including a change to the overall height.

Matthew Flis, an urban planner with the commission, said a triangle structure has been removed from the plans on the front of the building facing Pennsylvania Avenue.

“Importantly, the project will not exceed the height of the mansion, which is approximately 60 feet,” Flis said.

Before the public comments, commission staff recommended to the full commission to approve the project.

That prompted Terry Burstein, who offered public comment, to question why the hearing was being held.

“Why have someone spend their time and all of you spend time and funds to offer the public the opportunity to comment, as I am doing now, if the decision to move forward with the ballroom has already been reached?” Burstein asked.

Several dozen people spoke, including Bryan Green, who called the proposed size of the building, almost 90,000 square feet, overwhelming: “The White House is a national historic landmark and the people’s house. Any visible change must be exceptionally restrained.”

Architect David Scott Parker also said the ballroom size is out of proportion.

“It is nearly three times the original White House, a violation of classical architectural principles,” he said.

Rebecca Miller, executive director of the D.C. Preservation League, spoke against the project as well, saying it would “detract from the dignified atmosphere” of the White House grounds.

“This stark shift in design reflects a troubling impulse directed toward grandiosity that would prioritize spectacle over the subtleties of the history and imagery of our country,” Miller said.

Not all the comments were negative, but the positive ones were sparse.

Tara Brown said she likes the design.

“I think this is great that our president is giving us a gift of this incredible ballroom that is much needed,” she said.

A final vote on the facility is set for early April. It’s the last hurdle for the Trump administration to clear before it can build the $400 million building.

